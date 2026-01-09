Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

09.01.2026 21:29:00

Prediction: This Monster Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Reach a $5 Trillion Market Cap in 2026 (Hint: It's Not Apple or Microsoft)

At the moment, there are just 10 public companies in the trillion-dollar club. In order from highest market cap to lowest, those companies are Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft, Amazon, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway.Within this cohort, only Nvidia has ever achieved a $5 trillion valuation -- doing so toward the end of 2025, before sliding by close to 20% from its peak. Now, it appears to be back on a more upward path, and carrying a still-respectable $4.5 trillion market cap.While Nvidia may soon be knocking on the doors of a $5 trillion market value once again, my prediction is that Alphabet could also enter this exclusive club by year's end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

