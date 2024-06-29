|
29.06.2024 12:10:00
Prediction: This Move From Nvidia in the Second Half Will Be Much Bigger Than the Stock Split
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has soared over the past few years, and the stock added to gains in recent times when it announced something a lot of investors had been waiting for: a stock split. The company decided to launch a 10-for-1 split to bring its shares down to a level that would make it easier for a broader range of investors to buy. These operations involve the issuance of more shares to current holders to make that happen.Prior to the operation, Nvidia surged to more than $1,000 a share -- a level that may be a psychological barrier for some investors and a difficult buy for those aiming to take a small position. Now, with Nvidia shares trading around $120, these problems have disappeared. So, though stock splits aren't catalysts for share performance, they can represent a positive move for a company.But Nvidia's big moves this year aren't over. In fact, Nvidia has something major planned for the second half. My prediction is this move from the artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant will be much bigger than the stock split -- and offer you a great reason to buy the stock. Let's check out what's ahead.
