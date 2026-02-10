:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.02.2026 16:22:00
Prediction: This Overlooked AI Chip Stock Could Be the Surprise Winner of 2026
While Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has become popular with some tech enthusiasts, the company is not as widely known among investors as many other tech giants. Certainly it doesn't have the name recognition of other leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks like Nvidia.But Micron stock is up 309% over the past year, and could continue to surprise investors in 2026 as spending on AI infrastructure surges. Here's why picking up some shares of Micron could be a smart move right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
