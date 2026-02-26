Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.02.2026 23:47:00
Prediction: This Overlooked AI Infrastructure Stock Could Double in 2026. Here's Why
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is playing a key role in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market, where the demand for data storage to help train models and run inference applications is increasing rapidly.It may not be as popular as Sandisk or Micron Technology among investors, but Seagate has quietly clocked remarkable gains of 304% in the past year. The good part is that the company still has room for more upside in 2026, driven by heavy spending on AI data centers by hyperscalers and AI companies.Let's look at the reasons this underrated tech company has the potential to double in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
