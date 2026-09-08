International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.09.2026 21:00:00

Prediction: This Overlooked International ETF Will Outperform the S&P 500 Over the Next 20 Years

The U.S. stock market has been doing so well for so long that many Americans assume that they only need to buy stocks in American companies. That might be a big mistake. According to Vanguard's latest research as of June 30, international stocks outside the U.S. (unhedged) are expected to outperform U.S. stocks for the next 30 years.

Over this long-term time frame, the Vanguard Capital Markets Model® expects global stocks to deliver annualized returns of 5.9% to 7.9%. That is 1.2% to 2.2% higher per year than the model's expected average annual return for U.S. stocks in the next 30 years: 4.7% to 6.7%.

There's no guarantee that Vanguard's estimate is correct. But if you agree with the general direction of Vanguard's forecast, the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) could be a good buy today. This international ETF has delivered a total return of 26.7% over the past year, outperforming America's large-cap S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,39 0,29% International Public Partnerships Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:05 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt dürfte zur Wochenmitte nachgeben. Der deutsche Leitindex wird mit Verlusten erwartet. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen