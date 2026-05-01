Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
01.05.2026 09:17:00
Prediction: This Popular Cryptocurrency Could Hit $0 by Year-End 2026
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is currently trading nearly 93% below its October 2021 peak of around $0.000088. While some investors may expect a rebound after such a steep decline, the reality seems more complicated.Image source: Getty Images.Larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum benefit from stronger real-world use and broader investor support. However, even the earlier rally of Shiba Inu has been driven more by hype than by durable adoption or clear long-term catalysts. Hence, any meaningful price recovery will likely depend on whether Shiba Inu can build real-world utility and sustain broader adoption over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!