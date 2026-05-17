Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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17.05.2026 03:00:00
Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Will Be Up More Than 20% by the End of 2026
Last month, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled a family of open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models designed to address calibration and error-correction challenges in quantum computing. Known as Ising, Nvidia's new toolkit helps make fragile qubits more usable by pairing them with the power of graphics processing units (GPUs).The question smart investors are asking is not whether quantum computing matters, but how Nvidia's expanding ecosystem positions the company to capture more value as investment in AI infrastructure accelerates.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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