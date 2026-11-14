14.11.2026 16:30:00

Prediction: This Small-Cap Value ETF Will Beat the S&P 500 Over the Next 10 Years

Most investors know that artificial intelligence stocks are responsible for the bulk of the broad market's gains since the 2022 bear market. What's not quite as obvious is that most of this strong performance was led by large-cap stocks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), a market cap-weighted index, is up about 110% since the current bull market began.

For perspective, the S&P 600 Small Cap Index has only gained 72% over the same period. Growth stocks have also outpaced value stocks during this stretch.

As the old adage goes, though, nothing lasts forever. The cyclical underpinnings of this disparate performance may be on the verge of reversing, working against large-cap stocks -- and AI mega caps in particular -- and in favor of small-cap stocks. Specifically, they're working in favor of small-cap value stocks.

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