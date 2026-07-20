Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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20.07.2026 12:43:00
Prediction: This Space Economy Stock Will Outperform SpaceX Over the Next 5 Years
There's little doubt that Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) will remain the biggest and best-known name in the space business for at least the next five years. In terms of performance, though, bigger isn't always better. There's another much smaller space company that's likely to be more rewarding to its shareholders, not despite its size, but because of it.That company is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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