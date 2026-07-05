Winners Aktie

Winners für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US97478A1060

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05.07.2026 19:15:00

Prediction: This Stock Will Be One of the Biggest Winners of the Second Half of 2026

It's been a strangely rough year for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shareholders. Oh, it's not been a surprise. Most investors are now second-guessing the value of jaw-droppingly steep investments in artificial intelligence. As one of the proverbial poster children for the AI revolution, what was so bullish for this ticker beginning in 2023 turned into a liability late last year.Indeed, shares of the software giant are now down more than 30% from their October peak. If there were ever a reversal brewing, though, this is it.Don't misunderstand. The software giant's certainly got some challenges to deal with now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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