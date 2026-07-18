Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.07.2026 01:45:00
Prediction: This Stock Will Hit an All-Time High By the End of the Year
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently down by more than 10% from its all-time high, but it's bound to recoup all those losses by the end of the year. The company is too deeply integrated into the artificial intelligence (AI) boom to lose momentum anytime soon, and its valuation has suddenly become quite cheap.A strong earnings report on Aug. 26 may be enough to break the current slide and help Nvidia reclaim all-time highs. However, Nvidia looks too good at current levels to wait until earnings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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