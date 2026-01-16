NOW Aktie
Prediction: This Stock Will Join the $3 Trillion Club by the End of 2026. You're Going to Want to Buy It Now.
Reaching a $1 trillion valuation isn't as exclusive as it once was, but the companies with a $3 trillion market cap aren't as big a group. There are only four members right now: Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. They are the who's who of big tech, and there's a reason they are so highly valued.However, I think there could be another member of the $3 trillion club by the end of the year: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which currently has a $1.7 trillion market cap. So, for it to join Nvidia and the three others, its stock needs to rise about 77% in 2026. That would be an incredible performance and would make it a must-own if it achieves that. But is it realistic?Broadcom does a lot of different things. Its products include mainframe software, wireless and wired connectivity, data storage, and virtual desktop software via its acquisition of VMware. This allowed it to make itself into a powerful conglomerate, but all of that could be displaced by its new business: custom AI accelerator chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
