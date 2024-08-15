|
15.08.2024 12:30:00
Prediction: This Tech Giant Will Emerge as the Leading Artificial Intelligence Company in the World
Companies have spent tens of billions of dollars in a race to advance artificial intelligence capabilities over the past two years. Several companies have emerged as big winners in the early days of the generative AI boom, but not all of them will maintain their leading position.But I predict one tech giant will come out ahead in artificial intelligence in the long run. It has the resources to make the required investments in AI capabilities and a business model that will allow it to make the most out of its efforts. Moreover, the CEO made becoming the leading AI company in the world a priority for the business.Here's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) will become the AI leader in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
