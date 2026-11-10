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10.11.2026 19:31:00

Prediction: This Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Going to Double Over the Next 12 Months

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom unofficially started in January 2023, after OpenAI's ChatGPT amassed 100 million users faster than any software application in history. It achieved the milestone in just two months, sparking a race among the world's largest tech companies to develop their own AI models.

But some companies were successfully deploying AI long before ChatGPT. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been using the technology to evaluate the creditworthiness of potential borrowers for over a decade, and in many cases, its models now outperform traditional assessment methods that still rely on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system.

Upstart stock has declined by 50% this year (as of the market close on Nov. 6), despite the company's blistering growth. Investors are worried that rising interest rates will reduce demand for credit, and they might be right in the short term, but here's why I predict Upstart stock will double over the next 12 months.

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