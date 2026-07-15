Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
15.07.2026 11:05:00
Prediction: This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Is Going to Skyrocket After Aug. 4
Del Monte Corporation (NYSE: DMC) recently got a new name and a new ticker, but thatʻs not all thatʻs new. The produce distributor has a new focus that should propel the stock higher when earnings come out on Aug. 4.Over the past year, Del Monte has restructured and reorganized, buying the assets of the former Del Monte Foods, which went bankrupt in 2025. Del Monte Foods and Fresh Del Monte Produce, former ticker FDP, had been separate companies for the past 37 years, but this acquisition brought them back together. The reunion prompted the company to change its name back to Del Monte Corporation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!