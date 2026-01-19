Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.01.2026 01:43:00
Prediction: This Unstoppable AI Company Will Lead the Stock Market Higher in 2026
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the major investing theme of the market over the past three years, and it looks as if 2026 will be no different. Hyperscalers are still spending tens of billions on data center construction, making any company that's participating in the AI infrastructure buildout a potentially great investment.However, it takes a company with significant weighting in the major indexes to lead the entire market higher, so there are only a few candidates for stocks that can do this. The most obvious of them is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and I think that it can lead the market higher in 2026 nearly by itself.If you don't have enough exposure to Nvidia in your portfolio, it's not too late to buy. However, if you don't want to invest in Nvidia separately, it's a large part of some common indexes, so buying into funds that track them would also add meaningful exposure. Nvidia has led the market higher in each of the last three years, and I think it's likely to do the same for a fourth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!