Prediction: This Warren Buffett Stock Will Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Company

There are currently seven companies in the world with a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion. Save for Saudi Aramco, they operate in the technology sector.Warren Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), is the eighth most valuable company in the world with a market cap of about $870 billion. Shares of Berkshire have risen about 29% during the past year -- roughly in line with the S&P 500.Let's break down why Berkshire is such a strong business, and how the company could be next to join the exclusive club of trillion-dollar companies.