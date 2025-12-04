:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.12.2025 12:00:00
Prediction: This Will Be AMD's Stock Price by 2030
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been an OK investment since 2023. It has mostly failed to capitalize on one of the biggest computing buildouts we've ever experienced, causing it to lose out to its peers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Since 2023, AMD's stock is up a still impressive 235%, while Nvidia's stock is up over 1,100%. However, that could turn around as some of AMD's technology is deployed by more AI hyperscalers. AMD has recently unveiled incredible growth targets over the next five years that represent a massive acceleration of data center computing unit sales. Should their projections pan out, the stock could be a monster winner, making it one of the best stocks to buy now and hold over the next five years.But just how high can AMD's stock climb? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
