Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), maker of the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) model, made history last week as the biggest initial public offering ever. It was oversubscribed, and it raised more than $100 billion at $83 a share.

After soaring to $111 on its first day of trading, it sank back 10% on the second day. There's likely some volatility ahead, and the price could be different by the time this is published. Let's see where Anthropic stock could be in one year.

Anthropic is the company behind Claude, the leading AI model, and it's growing like wildfire. Revenue increased more than 1,200% year over year in the third quarter as it monetized the chatbot, and it has close to 12,000 customers paying at least $100,000, up from 400 in March 2025. As of now, five single clients account for about 20% of total revenue, which means the loss of one could significantly affect it. However, that has shrunk from about 35% in the first quarter, and as it grows, it becomes less dependent on any specific client.

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