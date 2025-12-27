:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.12.2025 23:15:00
Prediction: This Will Be Micron Technology's Stock Price in 2026
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has more than tripled in 2026, rising an incredible 228% as of this writing. The memory specialist's terrific surge is not surprising, as its revenue and earnings are growing at outstanding rates because of a favorable demand-supply environment.The stock recently received a big shot in the arm after releasing its fiscal 2026 first-quarter result (for the three months ended Nov. 27) on Dec. 17. This sets Micron up for a solid start to the new year. But can this semiconductor stock sustain its momentum throughout 2026?Let's take a closer look at Micron's prospects and check how much upside it could deliver in the coming year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!