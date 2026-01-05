:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
05.01.2026 12:00:00
Prediction: This Will Be Microsoft's Stock Price at the End of 2026
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had a strong 2025, rising from about $420 per share at the start of 2025 to around $490 by December. That's about a 17% return, making it a strong stock pick in normal years. However, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had a great year, rising around 18%. This means that Microsoft's stock lost to the market despite an impressive year.Looking ahead to 2026, will Microsoft be able to outperform the market? Or will it be another year of market-matching to market-losing performance? Let's figure out what Microsoft's stock price could be to end 2026, and see if that will be good enough to beat the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
