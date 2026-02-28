Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
28.02.2026 22:37:00
Prediction: This Will Be Microsoft's Stock Price in 3 Years. (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has sold off heavily over the past few weeks. It's now down nearly 30% from its all-time high, which is a rare sell-off for one of the world's largest and most important tech companies. I believe right now is a rare buying opportunity, and investors should scoop up shares while the stock is cheap.The stock price will be far higher in three years than it is today, and the price that it ends up at makes it a no-brainer buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
