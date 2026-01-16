:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.01.2026 13:55:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nebius Group's Stock Price in 2026
After a phenomenal performance in 2025, shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) have gotten off to a great start in the new year. The next-generation cloud infrastructure company that provides a full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) data center platform to customers for training, deploying, and scaling AI applications has seen its share price jump nearly 28% so far in 2026, as of this writing.It is worth noting that Nebius' stock price tripled last year, so investors may be wondering whether it can sustain its momentum for the rest of 2026. After all, Nebius is trading at an expensive valuation right now, which may weigh on the stock's performance this year.Let's take a closer look at the company's prospects and valuation to find out if it is capable of soaring higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
