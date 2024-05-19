|
19.05.2024 12:45:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Next Big Announcement
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) never is short on big news. Most recently, the company wowed investors with details of its new Blackwell architecture and said the launch will happen later this year. And prior to this, Nvidia said it aimed to start shipping its H200 graphics processing unit (GPU) -- which doubles the performance of its current chip -- in the second quarter of the year.All of this along with soaring earnings have helped the stock roar higher, climbing more than 200% over the past year. Now, a couple of days ahead of Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, it's logical to wonder about the company's next big announcement. And my prediction is, this time, it may not have to do with an upcoming product. Instead, it may be a move that directly impacts Nvidia's share price...Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
