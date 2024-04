Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Next Big Move

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a definite mover and shaker in recent years. The company has become the world's No. 1 artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer, holding 80% of the market. And this has translated into skyrocketing earnings, with revenue and net income soaring in the triple digits last year. And Nvidia continues to innovate, recently announcing the upcoming launch of a new chip architecture -- the Blackwell platform -- and its most powerful chips ever.This tech company isn't one to sit still, so it's natural that investors love to try predicting its next big move. And right now, I'm going to jump in and share my prediction of what we might expect next from Nvidia. I'll give you a clue: The company's stock has soared past a level that, in the past, coincided with a key decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel