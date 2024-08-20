|
20.08.2024 02:17:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Next Big Move
By now you probably know that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the hottest stock in tech. The company's rapid ascent from gaming chipmaker to poster child of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and one of the largest public companies in the world has been nothing short of remarkable.After its stock nearly tripled since the beginning of the year, it retreated about 8% from its peak in June. Fear not. I think it's still got a lot of room to run. If anything, this is a buying opportunity.Nvidia's incredible revenue growth is being driven largely by a handful of companies like Amazon and Microsoft that operate "hyperscale" data centers (or "hyperscalers") -- really, really, really big server farms. The companies are upgrading and expanding them in order to keep up with the massive and specialized computing resources demanded by AI. Nvidia's superchips power them. Yes, there are other players, but Nvidia dominates the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
