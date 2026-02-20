:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 06:45:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price by the End of 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been among the best performers in the stock market over the past few years, but it hasn't had a great 2026 so far. Its stock is essentially flat, as is the S&P 500. All of that could change after it reports Q4 earnings on Feb. 25, as those results could ignite the stock to its usual form.I think 2026 could be a huge year for Nvidia stock for several reasons, but the ultimate question is, what will Nvidia's stock price be by the end of the year? The answer may shock some investors, as I think Nvidia's stock has a huge runway.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!