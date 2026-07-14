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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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14.07.2026 22:05:00
Prediction: This Will Be Nvidia's Stock Price Next Year (Hint: The Time to Buy Is Now)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has had a lackluster performance this year, especially when compared to the past three. It's up around 9%, just behind the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is up around 10%. The chipmaker is also down by more than 10% from its peak. However, a rebound could be coming.The reality is that Nvidia is doing much better as a business than the stock's trajectory would indicate. That's great news for investors, as it gives you an opportunity to get into the stock before it heads higher, because over the longer term, stock performance and business results eventually correlate strongly with each other. By the end of next year, Nvidia's stock price could be far higher.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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