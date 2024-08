Prediction: This Will Be One of the World's First $5 Trillion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was founded in 1975, and some of its earliest software products like Windows and Word are still used by over 1 billion people today. But the company has since expanded into other businesses like gaming, internet search, cloud computing, and now artificial intelligence (AI).AI is a major new focus for Microsoft. The company is quickly building new data centers to meet the demand for computing power from AI developers, and it has already launched AI software products like the Copilot virtual assistant, which could be a significant source of revenue in the coming years.According to AI industry insiders and tech experts, those initiatives could drive explosive growth for Microsoft in the coming years. As a result, I predict it will be one of the first AI companies in the world to surpass a valuation of $5 trillion, which represents an upside of 70% from its current market cap of $2.94 trillion. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool