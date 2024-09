Prediction: This Will Be PDD Holdings' Next Big Move

On an emotional level, buying when there's blood in the streets is easier said than done. Temu and Pinduoduo parent company PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) provided a textbook example recently with a share price bloodletting to test the mettle of self-proclaimed contrarians.As is typical with a blood-in-the-streets event, social media pundits and Wall Street's experts aired their grievances and vented their consternation. Amid the fear and loathing, predicting a bottoming process for the Chinese e-commerce stock won't be easy -- but then, capitalizing on great opportunities never is.Let's assess what could be in store for PDD Holdings from here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool