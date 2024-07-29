|
29.07.2024 13:45:00
Prediction: This Will Be Pfizer's Next Big Move
Despite its impressive performance in 2020 and 2021, it's no secret that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is in the process of reinventing itself. Without much of the windfall from its coronavirus products propping up the top line, it may be years until revenue can top its recent peak.But that just means the company has an incentive to make big plays and take big risks to delight its shareholders. On that front, here's my prediction for what its next major move will be.At the moment, Pfizer's grand plan is to lay the groundwork for its growth through 2030 and beyond. As part of that plan, it expects to add $20 billion in revenue from sales of new medicines produced with its own research and development (R&D) capabilities, and $25 billion from acquisitions of other biopharmas and their most promising pharmaceutical assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!