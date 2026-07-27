Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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27.07.2026 10:12:00

Prediction: This Will Be SpaceX's Stock Price by June 2027 (Hint: It's Time to Buy)

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed its historic initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, June 12. The rocket and satellite company raised a record $75 billion at an unprecedented market value of $1.7 trillion.SpaceX stock is down 42% from its post-IPO high, partly because some insiders will be allowed to sell shares two days after the company reports second-quarter financial results on August 4. But a rich valuation, debt issuance, and launch delays have also factored into the decline.Nevertheless, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish. Among 37 analysts, SpaceX has a median target of $225 per share, implying 96% upside from its current share price of $115. My prediction is a little more conservative: I think SpaceX will trade at $167 per share by June 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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