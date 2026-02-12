:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.02.2026 09:55:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Best AI Stock to Buy in February
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been in sell-off mode lately, with software stocks taking a beating in recent sessions as investors worry about potential business disruptions this technology could create.The heavy spending on AI data centers continues to be a cause for concern for investors. This isn't the first time that AI-focused companies experienced a sell-off. However, AI stocks have delivered healthy gains to investors over the past three years despite bouts of volatility, as evidenced by the 109% gains registered by the Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF during this period.It won't be surprising to see AI stocks bounce back, thanks to the long-term productivity gains the technology can deliver. That's why it would be a good idea to buy Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stock while it remains beaten down. Let's look at the reasons why Nebius could be the best AI stock to consider in February.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!