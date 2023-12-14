|
14.12.2023 12:15:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Own in 2024
Although 2023 has marked the rise of many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, 2024 will be an even bigger year. 2023 was filled with product announcements, but we haven't come close to seeing what these innovations can do. It will also expose many AI-related investments propped up on a lot of hype. Those are stocks to avoid.However, one stock that I'm confident will have a strong 2024 (and perhaps the best of all companies) is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). It is just starting to hit its stride in the AI space, and its primary business is also starting to turn around after a weak 2022 and 2023.Alphabet is the parent company of many well-known brands like Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system. While CEO Sundar Pichai has long declared Alphabet an AI-first company, its primary revenue stream is advertising. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,24
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.