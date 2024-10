Prediction: This Will Be the Best-Performing Stock in the $1 Trillion Club in 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the entire S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in 2023, ending the year with a 239% gain. It's up a further 181% so far in 2024, but that isn't enough to lead the index -- first place is currently held by Vistra Corp.However, a 181% gain is enough to place Nvidia ahead of every other company worth $1 trillion or more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool