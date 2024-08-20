|
20.08.2024 21:44:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Best-Performing Vanguard ETF Through 2025
Vanguard offers more than 80 ETFs as of this writing, with choices that allow people to passively invest in a variety of benchmark indices, stock market sectors, fixed-income instruments, and much more. And as you might expect, the best performers in recent years have been those with large portions of their assets invested in large-cap technology stocks.However, I believe the catalysts are in place for the next year-and-a-half or so at a minimum to catapult another type of ETF to the top of the leaderboard. And it's one that doesn't own any tech sector stocks whatsoever. While it's tough to pick a winner out of over 80 different ETFs, if I had to put money on which Vanguard ETF will perform the best through the end of 2025, it would be the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ).As the name implies, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF is an index fund that invests in a portfolio of real estate stocks. It is a weighted index composed mainly of equity real estate investment trusts (equity REITs), which essentially means companies that own physical properties, as opposed to mortgages or other assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
