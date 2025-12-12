:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.12.2025 06:00:00
Prediction: This Will Be the First Artificial Intelligence Stock to Reach a $5 Trillion Valuation in 2026
Nvidia became the world's first $5 trillion company at the end of October, on the back of strong momentum and optimism for continued growth in artificial intelligence (AI) spending. It's an impressive milestone to be sure, but the stock has since fallen back down 10% to trade firmly in the $4 trillion territory.As we enter 2026, a handful of stocks are making the case that they're also worth $5 trillion, and Nvidia investors expect to return to that level once again. But one stock stands out as my favorite to reach $5 trillion before anyone else next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!