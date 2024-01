Prediction: This Will Be the First Half-Trillion-Dollar Dividend King (and It's Not Coca-Cola)

With the S&P 500 seemingly hitting a new all-time high daily, investors are searching the market for the hottest industries and contributors to the rally. The biggest factor in the marketwide rally is the tech sector -- specifically big tech -- where the market caps have gotten so large that a few companies alone can move the entire market.There are currently five companies with a market capitalization of over $1 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. And there are just 12 companies with a market cap of over half a trillion dollars, which are those five plus Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Taiwan Semiconductor, Broadcom, and Visa.It could take a while, but I believe that within the next three to five years, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) will become the first company with over 50 consecutive annual dividend raises -- known as a Dividend King -- to surpass $500 billion in market value. Here's why P&G has what it takes to reach this milestone.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel