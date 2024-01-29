|
29.01.2024 12:15:00
Prediction: This Will Be the First Half-Trillion-Dollar Dividend King (and It's Not Coca-Cola)
With the S&P 500 seemingly hitting a new all-time high daily, investors are searching the market for the hottest industries and contributors to the rally. The biggest factor in the marketwide rally is the tech sector -- specifically big tech -- where the market caps have gotten so large that a few companies alone can move the entire market.There are currently five companies with a market capitalization of over $1 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. And there are just 12 companies with a market cap of over half a trillion dollars, which are those five plus Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Taiwan Semiconductor, Broadcom, and Visa.It could take a while, but I believe that within the next three to five years, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) will become the first company with over 50 consecutive annual dividend raises -- known as a Dividend King -- to surpass $500 billion in market value. Here's why P&G has what it takes to reach this milestone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!