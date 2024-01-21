|
Prediction: This Will Be the First Trillion-Dollar Healthcare Stock
The healthcare sector is home to many excellent, innovative corporations that have made many investors richer. However, no healthcare company has reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion. Perhaps that's not so surprising. After all, very few companies are part of this elite club.But it's only a matter of time until one healthcare stock finally hits that goal, so which one will do it first? My money is on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Let's find out why.Let's start with a list of some healthcare companies that have a chance at joining the trillion-dollar club within, say, a decade. These are the largest ones in the world. Eli Lilly sits on top, with a market cap of about $610 billion. Next comes insurance specialist UnitedHealth Group, valued at roughly $482 billion -- or over $100 billion less than Eli Lilly. Rounding up the top three is another leading drugmaker based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk, with a market cap of $470 billion. Johnson & Johnson ranks fourth with a business worth $390 billion, while Merck completes the top five at $300 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
