Prediction: This Will Be the Largest AI Stock in 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the minds of many investors thanks to its massive addressable market. When the primary goal of a new technology is to automate processes, aid in decision making, or improve productivity, the potential uses are nearly endless. That's exactly what AI aims to do, and investors are smart to look at investing in the space.But which AI stock will be the largest by 2030? Let's look at a few candidates, and you'll find out which company I think could have a shot at the title.The total addressable market for AI is massive; by 2030, it's expected to be worth nearly $2 trillion, according to Statista. That's a massive pie, and multiple companies will be vying for these revenue streams.Continue reading