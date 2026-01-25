:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.01.2026 11:00:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock to Join Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Broadcom in the Trillion-Dollar Club (Hint: It's Not AMD)
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has made its mark across various pockets of the technology realm, perhaps no industry has transformed more than semiconductors. Before the AI revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were each viewed as cyclical chip businesses with unpredictable growth prospects.Today, these three companies are trillion-dollar enterprises fueling the future of generative AI development. GPUs, accelerators, and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) have become the hardware backbone supporting how data workloads are processed and transferred.Smart investors have started to look beyond the obvious winners of the AI semiconductor market and are beginning to look at which companies could emerge as the next member of the trillion-dollar club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
