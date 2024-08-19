19.08.2024 11:35:00

Prediction: This Will Be the Next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipmaker Stock to Join Nvidia in the Trillion-Dollar Club (Hint: It's Not Broadcom)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its share price soar on the back of huge artificial intelligence (AI)-related spending from big tech companies. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are essential infrastructure for training large language models, the backbone of generative AI. As more and more companies invest in the frontier of AI development, Nvidia has been a big beneficiary.The chipmaker joined the $1 trillion club last summer and passed a $2 trillion valuation in February. After a brief foray into the $3 trillion territory, the stock sits just below that threshold as of this writing.But Nvidia isn't the only chipmaker riding the tidal wave of AI spending. Several others have seen big boosts to their business as a result of the requisite data center build-outs, including Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom's networking and AI accelerator chips have proven increasingly valuable as data centers rapidly expand. Both help big tech companies get the most from their investments and have propelled the chipmaker to a $750 billion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

