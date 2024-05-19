Prediction: This Will Be the Next Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company to Split Its Stock

|
19.05.2024 10:10:00
Several technology companies have recently undergone stock splits. Some of the more notable stock splits in the tech realm in recent memory include "Magnificent Seven" members Tesla, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.While there are a number of upcoming stock splits to be aware of, there is one artificial intelligence (AI) company that I think could be next in line: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW).Let's dig into why ServiceNow makes a compelling stock-split candidate and explore the investment merits of this software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
