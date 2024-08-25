|
25.08.2024 10:46:00
Prediction: This Will Be the Next Big Move for Ripple's XRP
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was supposed to skyrocket in value as soon as Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) resolved its long-running court battle with the SEC. But that simply hasn't happened. The news of a big Ripple win broke on Aug. 7, and since then, the price of XRP has increased from $0.50 to $0.60. (Yawn.) For the year, XRP is still down 2%.So there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about XRP's prospects. Add in the fact that the crypto market recently witnessed a mini-crash, and it's easy to see why investors might be scared off speculative risk assets like XRP. That being said, there's a clear path to XRP doubling in price to $1 by 2025, and I think that will be the next big move for Ripple's XRP.What's particularly perplexing about XRP's recent performance is that it doubled in value to the $1 mark last summer on similar news of a big legal win. Last July, the judge in the SEC court case ruled that XRP was a security when sold to institutional investors, but not a security when sold to retail investors. That might sound confusing, but the market took it as an unambiguous signal that Ripple was eventually going to triumph over the SEC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
