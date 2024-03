Prediction: This Will Be the Next "Magnificent Seven" Stock

The "Magnificent Seven" originally made the headlines as a Western back in 1960, but in recent times, it's entered the investing world. Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett first used the term last year to refer to a group of stocks that are industry leading, each known for its strengths in some form of technology. These players, among the most heavily weighted in the S&P 500, have helped the benchmark soar into bull territory over the past year or so and could continue to drive gains thanks to their growth prospects.These top stocks are: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.But there's one obvious element missing from this group: a healthcare company that's actually outperformed five of the Magnificent Seven stocks over the past year. And this player also now represents a bigger position in the S&P 500 than one of the Magnificent Seven stocks. Is this company on track to become the next Magnificent Seven company? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel