Prediction: This Will Be the Next Semiconductor Company to Join Nvidia in the Trillion-Dollar Club (Hint: It's Not AMD)

As it stands today, there are only seven companies in the world with market capitalizations in excess of $1 trillion. This exclusive club includes six of the "Magnificent Seven" -- Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia , Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.Nvidia is the only pure-play semiconductor and data center services business with a trillion-dollar valuation right now. But as Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Qualcomm, and more vie with it to meet the world's demand for cutting-edge processors, I wouldn't be surprised to see more chip stocks gain entrance into the trillion-dollar club.But I don't expect any of those three will become the next chip stock to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. I predict instead that it will be Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), currently the ninth most valuable business in the world, worth $806 billion.