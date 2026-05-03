NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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03.05.2026 22:11:00

Prediction: This Will Be the Top-Performing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Over the Next Year. (Hint: It's Not Nvidia, Broadcom, or Micron.)

While Wall Street obsesses over graphics processing units (GPUs), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) quietly powers the networking backbone that makes large-scale AI possible. Its under-the-radar role within AI data centers, combined with a $2 billion strategic boost from Nvidia and a privileged position in the next wave of hyperscaler capital expenditure (capex) budgets, position Marvel for outsize gains that could eclipse the company's better-known peers.Marvell designs high-speed Ethernet switches that move data at ultra-high speeds and low latency rates across clusters of server racks. Its product line also includes network interface cards and data processing units (DPUs) that off-load encryption and load-balancing tasks from central processing units (CPUs).One of the biggest reasons Marvell's technology is overlooked is that it's not directly used for training generative models. Instead, the company's hardware ensures that every watt and byte inside an AI cluster is used efficiently. This is important because a single faulty switch or congested link can idle an entire rack of GPUs -- ultimately costing developers both time and wasted capital.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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