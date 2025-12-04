:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
04.12.2025 19:19:00
Prediction: This Will Be the World's Largest Company By Year-End 2026 (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently the world's largest company with a market cap nearing $4.4 trillion, followed by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at around $4.2 billion, as of this writing. However, I think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) will take the top spot by the end of 2026.Alphabet is currently the world's third-largest company with a market cap of around $3.9 trillion, just ahead of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) at $3.6 trillion. They are the only four companies with market caps above $3 trillion.Let's dig into why Alphabet is poised to become the world's largest company by the end of next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
