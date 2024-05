Prediction: This Will Be UiPath's Next Big Move

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) has seen its share of big stock price moves over the past three years. The price is up about 41% over the past year; however, it is down just under 20% year to date.A lot of UiPath's stock price volatility happens when the company reports earnings. The stock price has moved 10% or more during the trading session following a quarterly report's release eight of the past nine times the company has reported. During that time, its biggest upward move was a 26% gain after it reported its fiscal third-quarter results in November, while its largest downward move was a 31% decline in March of 2022. Given that trend, the key to UiPath's next big move should lie in its earnings momentum.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel