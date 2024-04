Prediction: This Will Be Warren Buffett's Second Biggest Holding After Apple by 2027

Anyone who follows Warren Buffett knows that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest position in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. The technology giant currently makes up a whopping 41.2% of Berkshire's total equity investments. Which stock ranks second? For now, it's Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). However, the big bank might not hold onto its spot for too much longer. I predict another stock will be Buffett's second biggest holding after Apple by 2027.First, I fully expect Apple will remain at the top of the list for Berkshire for years to come. Although the conglomerate trimmed its position in Apple a little in the fourth quarter of 2023, Buffett still thinks highly of the company and its management.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel